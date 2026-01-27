Ghaziabad Court Acquits Man After Eight Years, Says Prosecution Failed To Prove Victim’s Identity

A Ghaziabad trial court has acquitted Rajiv Poddar, who spent close to eight years in prison on charges of killing his wife and dumping her body in a drain, citing serious lapses in the prosecution’s case. The court observed that investigators failed to conclusively establish that the recovered body belonged to the missing woman, Sanjana, or present a consistent chain of circumstantial evidence pointing only to the accused.

In its order dated January 22, the additional sessions court said the prosecution could not demonstrate a clear motive for the alleged crime and fell short of linking the evidence in a manner that excluded all other possibilities. Given these fundamental shortcomings, the court acquitted Poddar of charges including culpable homicide and causing the disappearance of evidence, and ordered his immediate release.

The ruling underscored that criminal convictions cannot rest on assumptions or incomplete proof, particularly when the identity of the alleged victim itself remains unproven.