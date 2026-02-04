Ghaziabad Tragedy: Neighbour Recalls Midnight Moments Before Three Sisters Jumped To Death

A neighbour who witnessed the final moments before three minor sisters jumped from the ninth floor of their residential building in Ghaziabad has shared a chilling account of what unfolded around midnight, saying he initially believed he was seeing a couple and their child attempting suicide.

The incident occurred around 2 am when the three girls allegedly climbed onto the balcony railing of their apartment and fell together, sending shockwaves through the housing complex. The neighbour said he noticed lights on in the flat and sensed that something was wrong when he saw people sitting on the railing at such an unusual hour.

From a distance, the witness said the figures appeared to resemble a family in distress. He recalled seeing what looked like two adults on the railing, with someone behind them trying to pull them back. At that moment, he believed he was witnessing a husband, wife and their child in a desperate situation.

As the moments unfolded, the neighbour realised there was unusual movement on the balcony. He said one of the girls briefly stepped down before sitting back on the railing, after which another girl came forward and hugged her from behind. He then saw a third figure attempting to pull one of the girls back to safety, but within seconds, all three fell together.

Shaken by what he had seen, the neighbour rushed downstairs and immediately alerted emergency services. He said he first contacted an ambulance, then the police, and asked security staff to inform other residents. By the time people gathered at the scene, the sisters had already died from their injuries.

The witness said the tragedy left him deeply disturbed, adding that he had not realised initially that three children were involved. He maintained that nothing he had observed earlier in the day suggested that such an extreme step would be taken.

Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination and seized mobile phones from the apartment for forensic analysis. Investigators are probing whether the deaths could be linked to an online task-based game, as suggested by preliminary inputs. Family members, neighbours and friends are being questioned as authorities work to reconstruct the sequence of events and determine the factors that led to the incident.