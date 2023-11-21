Ghol Fish Named State Fish Of Gujarat: A Culmination Of Economic And Cultural Significance

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has officially declared the Ghol fish as the state fish of Gujarat during the two-day Global Fisheries Conference India 2023 held in Ahmedabad. The announcement, made in the presence of several dignitaries, highlights the significance of the Ghol fish in the marine areas of Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The Ghol fish is notable for being one of the largest fish species in India, characterized by its golden-brown color. Its value stems from both its meat and air bladder. The fish is particularly sought after for its use in producing beer and wine, and its air bladder finds applications in the pharmaceutical industry.

The Ghol fish is known to reach a length of around one-and-a-half meters, and its market price is determined by its size. Longer Ghol fish command higher prices, with the per-unit length cost potentially reaching up to Rs 5 lakh. This economic value has led to substantial earnings for fishermen who successfully catch Ghol fish, with the potential for millions in annual income.

The significance of this declaration aligns with a broader trend, as mentioned by Central Minister Parsottam Rupala during the conference. He noted that Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh had previously designated their respective state fish through programs organized by the Fisheries Department. The move emphasizes the cultural and economic importance of specific fish species to the regions and underscores the role of such declarations in the context of fisheries management and promotion.