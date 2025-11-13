Ghoomar Festival to be celebrated on Nov 19

Jaipur: Deputy Chief Minister and Tourism and Arts & Culture Minister Diya Kumari announced that the Ghoomar Festival - 2025, a grand celebration of Rajasthan’s traditional dance form, will be held for the first time simultaneously at all seven divisional headquarters of the state — Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, Udaipur, Kota, and Bharatpur — on November 19.The state-level celebration will take place on the football ground of Vidyadhar Nagar Stadium in Jaipur.

Chairing a meeting with public representatives and stakeholders at the Rajasthan Tourism Bhawan on Wednesday, Diya Kumari said the Ghoomar dance is a reflection of Rajasthan’s rich cultural heritage and feminine grace. “Ghoomar is not just a dance, it is the cultural identity of Rajasthan,” she said, adding that the festival will serve as a platform to promote the state’s traditional art and culture at a global level.

Diya Kumari appealed to school and college students, homemakers, professional dancers, and working women to take part in the festival and showcase their cultural pride.