Giriraj Singh slams Congress, says PM Modi correcting Nehru's historical mistakes

Patna: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Congress, accusing the grand old party of committing a series of historical blunders.

Speaking to the media in Begusarai, Union Minister Singh remarked, "From taking the Kashmir issue to the United Nations, to mishandling Tibet, and losing 34,000 square kilometres of Chinese land - these were grave mistakes made under the Congress regime."

He also referred to the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, crediting then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for her role, but added, "It would have been better if timely action had been taken."

The Union Minister also attacked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, saying that he is still trapped in the "family tales" of the Gandhi dynasty and has not yet freed himself from its legacy.

"Kharge has grown old, but still clings to the outdated narrative of the Gandhi family. The country has moved forward under the leadership of Narendra Modi, who has worked tirelessly to restore India's honour on the global stage," Singh said.

Giriraj Singh concluded by asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has corrected the course of India's foreign policy and restored the nation's prestige globally.

"Today, India commands respect across the world - this is a result of PM Modi's leadership and decisive actions," he said.

The statement of Giriraj Singh came after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Gaya and Nalanda districts on June 6, where he criticised the foreign policy and ceasefire understanding during Operation Sindoor.

Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Modi, alleging that he "surrendered" during Operation Sindoor under pressure from US President Donald Trump.

Trump has publicly claimed 11 times that he forced PM Modi to agree to a ceasefire, and the latter has not denied it even once, Gandhi said.

If Trump was lying, why hasn't PM Modi called him out? Gandhi questioned.