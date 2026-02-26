  1. Home
Girl, 10, killed in road crash in northeast Delhi

  • Created On:  26 Feb 2026 1:25 PM IST
Girl, 10, killed in road crash in northeast Delhi
New Delhi: A 10-year-old girl was killed, and two others were injured after a vehicle allegedly hit them in northeast Delhi's Sonia Vihar area early Wednesday, police said. According to the police, information regarding the accident was received at 12.50 am, following which a team rushed to the spot and found three injured persons lying on the road.

"All were rushed to GTB Hospital for medical treatment, where the injured girl was declared dead by the doctors," a police officer said. The two other injured are undergoing treatment, and their condition is stated to be stable.

Their statements will be recorded once they are fit, the police added. Preliminary inquiry suggested that the victims were hit by a vehicle whose driver fled the scene. However, the exact sequence of events is being ascertained, officials said.

Sonia Vihar AccidentNortheast DelhiHit-and-Run CaseGTB HospitalDelhi Police
