Give way to emergency service vehicles or face fine: Gurugram Police tells public

Gurugram: Gurugram Traffic Police has asked the general public to give way to the emergency service vehicles or face fine if they fail to abide by the rules.

“As per section 194E MV Act 1988 (amended 2019), if a vehicle fails to pull to the side of the road or block the way of an ambulance, or any other emergency service vehicle, the driver may be punished with imprisonment of up to six months or with a fine of Rs 10,000 or both,” police said.

Virender Vij, DCP (Traffic), said that the traffic officials will keep an eye on such vehicles and will also record vehicles who do no not give way to the emergency vehicles.

“An online challan will be sent to offenders. This initiative will also help in saving the lives of serious patients during an emergency,” he said.

Gurugram Traffic Police is providing green corridors for ambulances carrying organs for transplanting to different hospitals and helping to save the lives of serious patients.

In 2023, 15 corridors were provided by traffic police in Gurugram.