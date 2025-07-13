Glass shards on special track: BJP seeks probe into bid to harm Kanwar pilgrims

New Delhi: Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday demanded a probe into a mischievous act aimed at harming Kanwar pilgrims in east Delhi by scattering glass shards on a special track prepared for them.

Calling the attempt to spoil the Kanwar track in the Shahdara area as a matter of serious concern, Sachdeva said the Delhi Police should investigate the incident and reveal the truth.

“Those responsible for such a heinous act will be caught,” he said, addressing media personnel in New Delhi.

The shards were found scattered over a stretch of more than one kilometre on the special track on Saturday.

The BJP President said that the Delhi government under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has been making better arrangements for the stay and movement of Kanwar pilgrims in Delhi compared to previous years.

He said that by directly transferring funds to Kanwar committees through banks, the government has also helped them improve their arrangements.

Sachdeva said special tracks for Kanwar pilgrims are being created all across Delhi to ensure a smooth journey without inconvenience.

“Special attention is being given to avoid any obstacles in their path, and even medical camps are being set up for them,” he said.

Sachdeva said that on Saturday night, glass shards were found scattered over a stretch of more than one kilometre on the special Kanwar track in the Shahdara area of East Delhi.

The deliberate scattering of small and large pieces of glass over such a long stretch of the Kanwar track clearly shows this could be a well-planned conspiracy by anti-social elements to disturb peace, he said.

He said that certain political parties have always engaged in appeasement politics for a particular religious group, and their silence on this incident makes their role appear doubtful.

Earlier, BJP leader and Delhi Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra, in a post on the social media platform X on Saturday, said, “Some miscreants in Shahdara, Delhi, scattered glass pieces on the route of the Kanwar Yatra for about one kilometre. Employees of the Public Works Department (PWD) and Municipal Corporation are clearing the route. Local MLA Sanjay Goyal is present there.”

He said that CM Gupta herself has taken cognisance of the incident. An FIR will be lodged against the miscreants by the PWD. Kapil Mishra said that no disruption will be allowed in the journey of Kanwariyas.