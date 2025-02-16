Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Cabinet, state party chief take holy dip in holy Sangam

Mahakumbh Nagar: Goa Chief Minister Promod Sawant took a holy dip in Sangam along with his Cabinet colleagues and state party president on Saturday. He lauded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s visionary leadership and seamless execution in organising the Mahakumbh.

He highlighted that the participation of 50 crore devotees in this gathering is a testament to its immense scale and divine significance. Expressing gratitude to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his government, he praised their meticulous planning and execution of the Mahakumbh.

Sawant congratulated CM Yogi for orchestrating this grand spiritual gathering and, on behalf of the people of Goa, thanked him for making the experience both divine and joyous.

CM Sawant, Goa BJP State President and Cabinet members have arrived at Prayagraj Airport. From there, he proceeded to the Triveni Sangam, where he performed a ritualistic holy dip. Praising CM Yogi’s leadership, he said that being part of this grand spiritual event and experiencing the sacred dip was truly special. He described the Mahakumbh as a divine and magnificent event that brings joy to millions.

Notably, a training facility has been provided for the people of Goa to attend Mahakumbh. He added that coming here and being part of this spiritually uplifting moment is a wonderful experience for everyone.

Since its commencement on January 13, the Mahakumbh has witnessed an overwhelming participation of over 50 crore devotees. Expressing his delight, CM Sawant remarked that this massive turnout is a testament to the festivals’ grandeur and profound spiritual significance.

He further emphasized that he and his entire delegation felt deeply honoured to witness and be part of this sacred event. On behalf of the people of Goa, he thanked CM Yogi for ensuring the smooth execution of such a massive gathering. The CM wished continued success in organizing this extraordinary festival.