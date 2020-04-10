Goa lifeguards feed hungry stray dogs

Panaji : Packs of hungry dogs now roam Goa's beaches, instead of throngs of eager tourists, ever since the state went into lockdown mode last month, following the COVID-19 pandemic.

With usual scraps of food like chicken bones, leftover grub from beach shacks and morsels thrown to them by holidaying tourists now non-existent, a local nightclub and teams of lifeguards have now taken to feeding the beach strays, especially along the most popular beach stretch from Sinquerim to Baga, which in normal course would see thousands of tourists frolicking everyday.

The prime stretch of beach is home to more than 200 stray dogs, who in absence of food and water, had turned aggressive.

"At the beach stretch between Baga to Sinquerim there are close to 200 dogs, often in packs of 10 to 12, who habitat near the areas where there is a high density of beach shacks.

With no water or food coming their way, the dogs had grown aggressive and restless," according to Ravi Shankar, Executive Director at Drishti Marine, a private beach management agency which runs lifeguard services on Goa's beaches.

The drive to serve food to the hungry canines started last week, as part of the lifeguard agency's #TeraMeraBeach outreach initiative.

"At all of our 38 lifeguard towers across the coast, we have created a water station for the strays. A large bowl of water which is constantly replenished with fresh water, offers respite from the harsh summer heat to the stray animals and birds," Shankar told IANS.

The food, cooked specially for dogs, is whipped up at the kitchen of Cohiba, a stylish, popular nightclub in Sinquerim beach village.

The night club has downed its shutter due to the ban on closed entertainment spaces in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the kitchen functions to cook dog food for the strays everyday.

The daily ration for the canines is 30 kg of porridge made of rice, meat broth and turmeric, the latter being a natural anti-inflammatory agent which also helps intestine and bowel health.