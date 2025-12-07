Goa Nightclub Inferno Claims 25 Lives; Manager Held As Probe Begins

A tragic fire at a nightclub in North Goa claimed 25 lives after a suspected cylinder explosion shortly after midnight on Sunday. The incident took place at Birch by Romeo Lane, a popular club located near Baga beach in Arpora, about 25 km from Panaji. Police confirmed that a case of culpable homicide has been registered and a magisterial inquiry ordered.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that an FIR had been filed against the club owners, and the manager was already in custody. He added that those responsible would face strict punishment. According to Goa Police, the victims included at least four tourists and fourteen staff members, while the identities of seven others are still being verified. Six people remain injured and are receiving treatment.

Although authorities initially cited a cylinder blast as the likely cause, some eyewitnesses claimed the fire started on the first floor, where many tourists were gathered. Videos circulating online show flames spreading rapidly throughout the building.

Sawant, after visiting the site, said most of those who died were kitchen employees, including three women. Preliminary findings suggest the nightclub failed to comply with fire safety regulations, prompting the government to take action not only against the establishment but also against officials who allowed it to operate without proper safeguards.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and offered condolences to the affected families. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his grief, stating that the incident was “deeply saddening” and announcing compensation of ₹2 lakh for families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for those injured.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called the incident a “criminal failure of safety and governance,” urging a transparent investigation to prevent similar tragedies. BJP MLA Michael Lobo echoed concerns over safety norms, stressing the need for a comprehensive audit of all clubs in Goa. He added that most victims died due to suffocation while trying to escape through the basement.