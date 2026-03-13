Goa Ranks Second Among Indian States in NITI Aayog Fiscal Health Index 2026

Delhi: Goa has improved its performance in the NITI Aayog Fiscal Health Index (FHI) 2026, rising from third to second position among 18 major Indian states with a composite score of 54.7. This places the state in the “Achiever” category, reflecting robust fiscal management, efficient revenue mobilisation, and well-planned expenditure. Only Odisha ranked higher nationally, making Goa a benchmark in state-level fiscal governance.

The FHI 2026 evaluates states on five key parameters: revenue mobilisation, quality of expenditure, fiscal prudence, debt management, and debt sustainability. Goa stands out for its exceptional revenue mobilisation, ranking second among major states, which enables the state to fund development projects and growth-focused initiatives while maintaining fiscal balance. The quality of expenditure is also impressive, as Goa prioritises developmental spending alongside careful financial management.

Fiscal prudence remains a core strength for the state. Goa demonstrates disciplined budgeting and effective management of resources, which ensures long-term financial stability. Its well-structured debt profile supports sustainable investments, and repayments are managed efficiently, highlighting the state’s balanced approach to fiscal governance.

Goa’s fiscal strength is further reinforced by healthy capital expenditure and strategic allocation of resources, reflecting the state’s focus on balanced developmental spending and effective financial management. This strong expenditure profile supports ongoing investment in growth-oriented projects, maintaining fiscal stability and enabling long-term economic resilience.

By combining robust revenue mobilisation, prudent spending, and efficient debt management, Goa sets a strong example of balanced fiscal governance. The state’s disciplined financial approach continues to strengthen its economic resilience and contributes meaningfully to India’s vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.