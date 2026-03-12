‘God Saved Me’: Farooq Abdullah Reacts After Surviving Assassination Attempt In Jammu

Addressing reporters on Thursday, the 88-year-old former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir said he initially mistook the gunshots for firecrackers while leaving the venue.

“I was walking out of the venue when I heard what I thought was a firecracker. Soon after, I was rushed into a car. Later, I was told that a man had fired two shots with a pistol. I don’t know the man and have no information about him,” Abdullah said.

He added that he could not comment on the attacker’s motive or whether the incident involved a security lapse. According to him, several prominent people were present at the wedding, but there was no police presence at the venue.

Abdullah also praised his security personnel for acting quickly and protecting him during the incident. He said officers from the security detail risked their lives to ensure his safety.

The veteran leader further revealed that Amit Shah, India’s Union Home Minister, called him after the incident to inquire about his well-being and assured that the matter would be investigated.

Abdullah also expressed concern about rising hatred in society, saying such incidents occur in an atmosphere of intolerance and that no religion teaches hatred but promotes love.

Police have detained the accused, identified as Kamaljit Singh Jamwal, who allegedly told investigators he had planned to target Abdullah for many years. The investigation into the attempted attack is ongoing.