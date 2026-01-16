Going It Alone Pays Off: Congress Signals Revival In Maharashtra Civic Polls

The results of the Maharashtra civic body elections have largely favoured the Bharatiya Janata Party, which succeeded in wresting control of Mumbai after more than two decades, marking a major setback for the Shiv Sena. Amid this high-stakes BJP versus Thackeray factions contest, the Congress has found unexpected encouragement in its own performance, even after choosing to contest the polls independently.

Although the party fought alone in only 528 of the total 2,869 seats across the state, it managed to secure around 226 seats in various civic bodies. While Congress failed to make significant gains in Mumbai, its overall showing across Maharashtra surpassed that of the alliances led by the Thackeray cousins and the rival Nationalist Congress Party factions. In the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, the party won 10 of the 167 seats it contested, placing it fourth in the city but firmly among the top contenders statewide.

As trends emerged on Friday afternoon, Congress ranked third overall across 29 civic bodies, trailing the BJP, which emerged as the dominant force with over 1,100 seats, and Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, which secured around 200 seats. Congress also performed well in select municipalities, retaining its lead in places such as Bhiwandi Nizampur, Kolhapur, Amravati, Chandrapur and Latur, even as the BJP dominated major urban centres including Mumbai, Pune, Navi Mumbai, Nagpur and Nashik.

The party’s decision to go solo marked a significant shift, as this was the first time since 1999 that Congress chose to contest Maharashtra’s local body polls without alliances. The move came after the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, following Uddhav Thackeray’s alliance with Raj Thackeray and the temporary alignment between the rival Pawar factions, which ultimately failed to consolidate voter support.

Congress’s journey in the state has seen sharp fluctuations in recent years. It reached a high point in 2019 when it became part of the ruling coalition after the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance fractured post-elections. However, the government later collapsed after the Shiv Sena split, with Eknath Shinde’s faction joining hands with the BJP. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress regained momentum by winning 13 seats, its best performance in the state in years, which briefly restored its political standing.

That resurgence did not carry through to the 2024 assembly elections, where the BJP-led Mahayuti secured a decisive victory and Congress slipped to fifth place with just 16 seats. More than a year later, the civic poll results suggest a partial recovery, with the party maintaining third position statewide and outperforming both Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena faction and the NCP groups.

In Mumbai, Congress now trails only the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance and Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena, placing it ahead of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and both NCP factions. While challenges remain, the civic election outcome indicates that Congress, even when fighting alone and on a limited scale, continues to hold political ground in Maharashtra and cannot be written off as a marginal player.