GoIStats app records over 3 lakh hits since launch: Govt

New Delhi: The government on Monday said that GoIStats -- a mobile application that provides access to official data such as GDP, inflation and employment statistics -- has recorded more than 3 lakh hits till February 2026, the Parliament was informed on Monday.

The mobile application has also registered 17,475 downloads so far, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Statistics and Programme Implementation, Rao Inderjit Singh, said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

The minister said the app had 2,576 active users in February 2026.

According to the government, onboarding of datasets, visualisations and infographics on the application is an ongoing process.

At present, the app provides data and visualisations from nine major statistical products, including National Accounts Statistics, Consumer Price Index, Wholesale Price Index, Household Consumption Expenditure Survey, Periodic Labour Force Survey, Index of Industrial Production, Annual Survey of Industries, Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises and the Economic Census.

These datasets cover 12 key socio-economic indicators available through the mobile platform.

The GoIStats application also hosts 178 infographics to help users access and understand official statistics more easily.

In terms of user feedback, the application has received a rating of 4.9 out of 5 on the Google Play Store and 4.8 out of 5 on the iOS App Store.

However, the government said there is currently no proposal to integrate the GoIStats application with other national data platforms.

The mobile application was launched in June last year as part of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation’s (MoSPI) digital data dissemination initiatives aimed at providing key statistical indicators to stakeholders on the go.

The app also includes an inbuilt feedback section, and inputs received from users are analysed to further improve its functionality and user experience.

Moreover, the government also said that MoSPI has initiated several measures to strengthen accountability in data collection and dissemination, including placing Advance Release Calendar (ARC) of its statistical products on the Ministry’s website.