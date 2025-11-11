  1. Home
Gold Price in Hyderabad Today – 24K, 22K, 18K Rates 11 November 2025

  • 11 Nov 2025 12:30 PM IST
Check the latest gold prices in Hyderabad on 11 November 2025. 24K gold ₹12,628/g, 22K ₹11,575/g, 18K ₹9,471/g. Compare with last week’s rates and see trends.

Today, 24K gold is ₹12,628 per gram, 22K gold is ₹11,575, and 18K gold is ₹9,471. Prices have gone up slightly compared to yesterday and last week.

Comparison with Last Week:

Last week, 24K gold was around ₹12,202, and 22K was ₹11,185.

In the past few days, prices started rising on Nov 10 and continued today.

24K gold rose by ₹426, and 22K gold rose by ₹390.

Why Prices Change:

Gold prices depend on global rates, inflation, interest rates, and central bank reserves.

When investors avoid risks in stocks, they buy gold, which increases demand and price.

Trend:

Gold has risen slowly but steadily over the past month.

24K gold has increased the most, followed by 22K and 18K.

Advice:

Gold is a safe investment.

You can buy it physically or through jewelry and bullion markets.

