Gold Price in Hyderabad Today – 24K, 22K, 18K Rates 11 November 2025
Check the latest gold prices in Hyderabad on 11 November 2025. 24K gold ₹12,628/g, 22K ₹11,575/g, 18K ₹9,471/g. Compare with last week’s rates and see trends.
Today, 24K gold is ₹12,628 per gram, 22K gold is ₹11,575, and 18K gold is ₹9,471. Prices have gone up slightly compared to yesterday and last week.
Comparison with Last Week:
Last week, 24K gold was around ₹12,202, and 22K was ₹11,185.
In the past few days, prices started rising on Nov 10 and continued today.
24K gold rose by ₹426, and 22K gold rose by ₹390.
Why Prices Change:
Gold prices depend on global rates, inflation, interest rates, and central bank reserves.
When investors avoid risks in stocks, they buy gold, which increases demand and price.
Trend:
Gold has risen slowly but steadily over the past month.
24K gold has increased the most, followed by 22K and 18K.
Advice:
Gold is a safe investment.
You can buy it physically or through jewelry and bullion markets.