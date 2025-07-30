Live
Gold Price Today in India: 22K & 24K Rates Rise Again – Check City-Wise List (July 30, 2025)
Highlights
Gold prices in India rise after a week-long dip. 22-carat and 24-carat rates see a jump amid global concerns. Check today’s gold rates city-wise and updates for Telugu states.
Gold prices were falling for the past week but have now started going up. This happened after U.S. President Trump announced high taxes on Indian goods. Many investors are now worried and are buying gold. Experts say this is the reason gold prices are rising.
HYDERABAD
22-Carat Gold Price Today in India
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹6,000 per 100 grams today. Here are the rates per gram:
- ₹9,210 in Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Kerala, Pune, Vadodara
- ₹9,225 in Delhi, Lucknow, Bellary, Gurugram
- ₹9,215 in Jaipur
- ₹9,213 in Mysore
24-Carat Gold Today in India
The price of 24-carat gold increased Price by ₹6,600 per 100 grams. Today's rates per gram are:
- ₹10,048 in Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Kerala, Pune, Vadodara
- ₹10,063 in Delhi, Lucknow, Bellary, Gurugram
- ₹10,053 in Jaipur
- ₹10,051 in Mysore
Gold and Silver Rates in Telugu States
In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana:
- 22-carat gold: ₹92,100 per 100 grams
- 24-carat gold: ₹480 per gram
- Silver: ₹27,000 per kg
