Golden Globes awards: The Crown leads list of nominees

New Delhi: The award season is almost here, which brings us to the 78th Golden Globes nominations in all the categories, which were announced on Wednesday. The hosts for the nominations' ceremony were Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P Henson. The Crown, Schitt's Creek and The Queen's Gambit fetched multiple nominations.

The Crown got the maximum nominations - five.

Another highlight was that three women have been nominated in the Best Director category.

The 78th Golden Globes ceremony will take place on February 28 - almost two months later than usual.