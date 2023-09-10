Live
- Leaders of the G20 agreed to the creation of a Working Group on the empowerment of women to support the G20 Women’s Ministerial which will convene its first meeting during the Brazilian G20 Presidency
- Asia Cup: India-Pakistan Super Four match moves to reserve day after rain washes off play
- Joe Biden says he raised human rights, free press with Narendra Modi
- SAFF U-16 Championship: Holders India overcome Bangladesh 2-0 to claim fifth title
- 81,595 Bihar farmers ineligible for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme, will have to refund money
- BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over his Hinduism remarks
- Chandrababu Naidu will be shifted to Rajahmundry Central Jail now
- TDP calls for Andhra Pradesh bandh on Monday
- PM Narendra Modi meets Brazil, Korean Presidents and German Chancellor
- Vector-bound infections are down in the state
Just In
'Good', says Nitish Kumar after attending G20 dinner party
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who returned to Patna on Sunday after attending the G20 dinner party hosted by President Droupadi Murmu in the national capital, termed it "good".
Nitish Kumar stayed for around 4 hours at the venue and met global leaders including US President Joe Biden.
"It was a good dinner party... I stayed there for around 4 hours and met with several leaders of the world. After the meeting, I returned to Patna.
"Our President had invited many leaders including me and also suggested that we attend the meeting. Hence, I went there,” he said.
Nitish Kumar, after separating from the NDA, met with PM Narendra Modi face to face after one and half years.
He and his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren met Biden in presence of PM Modi and President Murmu.
Besides, Nitish Kumar and Hemant Soren, leaders of INDIA including Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin, Himachal Pradesh's Sukhvinder Singh Sukkhu, and West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee were also present at the dinner.