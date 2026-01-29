Gopalpur beach fest showcases potential of blue economy

Berhampur: The pristine sands of Gopalpur reverberated with vision and vibrancy as speakers at the four-day Gopalpur Beach Festival from January 27-30 underscored the immense potential of the blue economy, projecting Odisha’s coastline as a cradle of sustainable tourism, livelihood generation and marine biodiversity conservation. Emphasising that the sea is no longer merely a scenic expanse but a source of economic empowerment, speakers noted that beach-centric development has opened new avenues of employment for local fishermen while giving global recognition to the State’s rich oceanic ecosystem.

Inaugurating the festival, Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati said a sea beach is not just a geographical boundary but a living symbol of employment, hope and aspirations. He observed that Gopalpur beach has transcended regional fame to carve out a distinct national identity, reflecting Odisha’s growing stature on the tourism map of India.

Law and Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan stated that the time has come to harness the full potential of Odisha’s beaches. He stressed that initiatives like the Gopalpur Beach Festival serve as a powerful medium to unite local communities, improve their economic condition and chart a clear roadmap for inclusive development.

Commerce, Transport and Steel & Mines Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena, also the local MLA and Chief Patron of the festival, said elaborate arrangements have been made this year to attract both domestic and foreign tourists. Unique attractions such as the spiritually elevating Samudra Alati performed by saints from Banaras, vibrant beach sports, Pallishree Mela and diverse food stalls are expected to add a distinctive charm to the festival, he said.

The festival commenced with a grand Mashal Procession from three Shakti Peethas of Ganjam—Maa Taratarini of Purushottampur, Maa Balakumari of Chikiti and Maa Byaghradevi near Bhanjanagar—culminating in the soulful Samudra Alati on the shores. The inaugural stage was aptly named after Kabi Samrat Upendra Bhanja.

Tight security arrangements were ensured with deployment of five platoons of force, 100 officers and CCTV surveillance. As many as 250 stalls run by women self-help groups and 59 food stalls at the Pallishree Mela witnessed a heavy rush from the outset.

Cultural evenings featuring Ranapa dance from Narendrapur Kala Vikas Kendra, Odissi by Kala Vikas Kendra, Chhatrapur, Naga dance by Puri artistes and pulsating Ghumra by Jeetendra Bhoi and troupe enthralled the audience, who stayed spellbound till late night despite the biting cold.