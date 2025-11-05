Gopichand Hinduja passes away in London at 85

London: Gopichand P Hinduja, the Hinduja Group Chairman, passed away in London on Tuesday. The business world veteran was 85 years old. Gopichand, a member of the Hinduja family's second generation, assumed the role of chairman after his older brother Srichand passed away in May 2023.

He leaves behind his spouse Sunita, two sons Sanjay and Dheeraj, and a daughter Rita. Gopichand P Hinduja, commonly referred to as 'GP' amongst industry peers, served as the Chairman of both the Hinduja Group and Hinduja Automotive Ltd in the United Kingdom.