Gory video exposing police atrocities proved fake, Imran Khan lands in soup for tweeting the same video

Ever since the Citizenship Amendment Act passed in the parliament, there is a tense situation across the country with protests. There are also fake videos posing police beating up the protesters circulating in the social media. Off late a gory video of police beating up protesters is circulating on social media claiming that the video is from Assam where the National Register of Citizens (NRC) has been implemented.

However, the video is found to be fake in the investigation held by a media agency. The viral video seems to be of seven years back from Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The viral video was shared by Facebook user Syed Samad by writing "NRC has been implemented in Assam, people are being picked up from their houses. Media will not show you this it's now our responsibility to share this video maximum number of times."

Indian police atrocities in UP province. pic.twitter.com/ME11UIDcFh — @tomejones1 (@tomejones13) January 2, 2020

The viral video show the policemen thrashing the people, while the bodies lying in pools of blood and people running for safety. With the keen observation of the video the media team has found RAB written on uniforms of policemen, which is an anti-crime and anti-terrorism unit of the Bangladesh Police. Hence it is confirmed that the video is from Dhaka Bangladesh happened around seven years ago.



On the other hand Pakistan PM Imran Khan tweeted same video claiming that the Muslims have been maltreated in UP. However, the UP police ruled out the allegations to be baseless through its Twitter handle. Later realising the fact Imran Khan deleted the tweet.





Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan tweets an old video of violence from Bangladesh and says, 'Indian police's pogrom against Muslims in UP.' pic.twitter.com/6SrRQvm0H9 — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2020



