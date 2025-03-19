Gourav Vallabh accuses Abu Azmi of disturbing Maharashtra’s peace with Aurangzeb remarks

Gurugram: Political mercury has risen in Maharashtra following the Nagpur violence. After Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi praised the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, Hindu organisations have been protesting, demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb, amid the chaos caused by the violence in Nagpur.

The opposition is attacking the Devendra Fadnavis-led government, but the government claims that no accused in the riots will be spared. On the Nagpur violence and other issues, BJP leader Gourav Vallabh spoke to IANS on Wednesday.

Gourav Vallabh stated that Abu Azmi attempted to destroy peace in Maharashtra in the name of Aurangzeb.

He went on to say, "I want to tell all the supporters of Aurangzeb, whether they are Abu Azmi, Akhilesh Yadav, Uddhav Thackeray, or Sharad Pawar. In Maharashtra, Chhatrapati Shivaji is worshipped. He has been worshipped, is worshipped, and will continue to be worshipped. The supporters of Aurangzeb are trying to take the place of Chhatrapati Shivaji, which is not possible. In Maharashtra, Shivaji Maharaj was, is, and will always be great."

Vallabh also asked Akhilesh Yadav if he considered Aurangzeb to be great and questioned why Uddhav Thackeray remained silent on the issue.

Asked about Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar, Vallabh remarked: "Kanhaiya Kumar is not a relevant figure anymore, and there is nothing significant to talk about him. He has no understanding of the country, and he hasn't contributed anything important in his region. There is no place for such irrelevant people. He is just playing his drum with a handful of students at JNU. He has no importance in Bihar politics, and as for Delhi, we've already seen his fate twice. If he contests elections again, he will lose his deposit again."

In response to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's comments praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy, Gourav Vallabh said: "If there is anyone in the world who can meet the President of Russia and the President of Ukraine within two weeks, it is none other than India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is a testament to his personal stature and India's growing strategic importance on the global stage. The personal efforts of the Prime Minister, combined with India's strategic significance, played a crucial role in this achievement. It is a moment of pride for every Indian."

Vallabh further said that Prime Minister Modi has the power to lead the world toward peace. He also suggested that Shashi Tharoor should start criticising Congress leaders now. He questioned why good people are distancing themselves from the Congress party.

He added that Rahul Gandhi avoids going to Rae Bareli but makes sure to visit Vietnam, and the country wants to know the connection between him and Vietnam.



