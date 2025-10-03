Government committed to bring prosperity to people’s lives: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Gorakhpur, October 3: Despite a packed schedule of ceremonial events for four consecutive days during Sharadiya Navratri and Vijayadashami, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chose not to rest and devoted his Friday morning to addressing public concerns. Holding a Janta Darshan at the Gorakhnath Temple, the Chief Minister personally interacted with nearly 200 people, listened to their grievances, and issued necessary directions to officials for prompt redressal.

He emphasized that “bringing prosperity to citizens’ lives is the government’s firm resolve” and directed officials to ensure sensitive, transparent, and satisfactory solutions to every problem presented.

During the interaction, the Chief Minister moved among the people seated in front of the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan, hearing each grievance with attention. He instructed officials to take strict action against land grabbers and those who exploit the vulnerable, while family disputes should be resolved through dialogue and reconciliation.

Matters related to revenue and policing, he stressed, must be handled with fairness, transparency, and without any injustice. He also directed officials to extend government schemes and benefits to those deprived of them due to various reasons.

As is often the case at the Janta Darshan, several citizens sought financial help for medical treatment. The Chief Minister assured them of adequate government support and instructed officials to expedite the treatment estimate process so that assistance could reach beneficiaries without delay.

Women accompanied by their children also attended the programme. CM Yogi warmly encouraged the children to pursue their studies diligently, blessing them with affection and handing out chocolates as tokens of encouragement.