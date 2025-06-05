  • Menu
Government Declares Friday, June 6, 2025, a Public Holiday for Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid)

The Indian government has declared Friday, June 6, 2025, a public holiday in observance of Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid).

The Indian government has declared Friday, June 6, 2025, a public holiday in observance of Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Bakrid. This decision aligns with the anticipated date of the Islamic festival, contingent upon the sighting of the crescent moon.

Eid-ul-Adha is a significant occasion commemorating the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son in obedience to God's command.

In Kerala, the state government has officially rescheduled the Bakrid holiday to Saturday, June 7, 2025, following the confirmation of the festival's date. This adjustment ensures that residents can observe the holiday in alignment with the confirmed date of the religious occasion.

For the most accurate and region-specific information, individuals are advised to consult local government announcements and gazettes regarding public holidays.

