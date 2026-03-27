Government Dismisses Lockdown Rumours As Fuel Panic Spreads Amid Middle East Crisis

The central government has firmly denied rumours of a nationwide lockdown, clarifying that no such proposal is under consideration despite growing concerns linked to the ongoing Middle East conflict. Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri stated that claims of restrictions similar to the Covid-19 period are baseless and urged citizens to remain calm and responsible.

Speculation about a possible lockdown gained momentum after panic buying was reported at petrol pumps and concerns arose over LPG supply disruptions. These fears were largely triggered by tensions affecting the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy shipments.

Addressing the situation, the government reassured the public that India’s fuel supply remains secure. Authorities emphasised that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure uninterrupted availability of petrol, diesel, and other essential energy resources across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also highlighted India’s preparedness, noting that the country has built substantial strategic oil reserves over the years. He added that efforts are ongoing to source crude oil and gas from multiple channels to avoid any supply disruption.

Officials reiterated that India has consistently shown resilience during global crises and is fully equipped to handle emerging challenges without resorting to extreme measures like a lockdown.