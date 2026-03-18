Government Highlights Major Reskilling Initiatives Amid AI-Driven Job Shifts

New Delhi: The Ministry of Labour and Employment has outlined a comprehensive set of measures to address workforce reskilling in response to automation and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Shobha Karandlaje, shared details in Parliament, citing a NASSCOM report that projects India’s AI talent pool to double from 6.5 lakh professionals to over 12.5 lakh by 2027, growing at a 15% CAGR.

The government emphasised that AI is not only displacing jobs but also creating new opportunities in fields such as data science and data curation. Over the past three years, 8.65 lakh candidates have been trained in emerging technologies, including 3.20 lakh in AI and Big Data Analytics. The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) has spearheaded the FutureSkills PRIME programme, with 18.56 lakh registrations and 3.37 lakh course completions across 10 emerging technologies.

To support innovation, MeitY and NASSCOM have established Centres of Excellence for AI, enabling startups to develop solutions for manufacturing industries. Additionally, the YUVAi initiative is equipping school students from classes 8 to 12 with AI and social skills across eight thematic areas, including agriculture, healthcare, environment, and smart cities.

The Ministry is also implementing Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), by offering short-term training, on-the-job learning, and recognition of prior skills. MSMEs benefit from targeted programmes such as the Entrepreneurship and Skill Development Programme (ESDP), PMEGP, SCST Hub, and training through technology centres nationwide.

Furthermore, the National Career Service (NCS) portal continues to serve as a one-stop digital platform for job matching, career counselling, and skill development opportunities, integrating digital, green, and future skills into labour welfare programmes.

This multi-pronged approach underscores the government’s commitment to preparing India’s workforce for the challenges and opportunities of the AI-driven economy.