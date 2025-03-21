Government of Goa acquires land in Ayodhya for construction of Goa Ram Nivas

Panaji, Goa: The Government of Goa announced the acquisition of a plot of land in the sacred city of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, for the construction of Goa Ram Nivas, a dedicated space for the devotees of Shri Ramlala Virajman, particularly from the state of Goa.

This initiative is in line with the ongoing development of the grand Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, a vision brought to life under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji. Goa Ram Nivas will provide an assured and sacred place of stay for devotees visiting Ayodhya, offering them a peaceful environment to fulfill their spiritual journey.

The Government of Goa expresses deep gratitude to Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji, the Uttar Pradesh Awas Evam Vikas Parishad, and the Government of Uttar Pradesh for their unwavering support in facilitating this historic initiative.

In keeping with the spirit of Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi, the Goa Ram Nivas project not only supports the spiritual well-being of devotees but also reinforces the cultural and spiritual connections between Parshuram Bhoomi Goa and Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya. It is a testament to our shared heritage and a step towards the holistic development of Bharat, blending spiritual devotion with modern infrastructure.

This initiative strengthens the unity of our nation, fostering cultural exchanges and building deeper ties between the people of Goa and Ayodhya. The Government of Goa remains committed to preserving and nurturing both our ancient traditions and our progress, ensuring that both development and heritage go hand in hand.