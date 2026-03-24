Government Plans To Accelerate Women’s Reservation Rollout, Parliament Session May Be Extended

The central government is planning to extend the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament to push forward key amendments to the Women’s Reservation Act and speed up its implementation. According to sources, a special focus is being placed on removing hurdles that have delayed the rollout of the 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

The law, passed in 2023, has not yet come into effect due to its linkage with the delimitation exercise, which is expected to take place around 2027–28. To address this delay, the government is now exploring amendments that would allow the reservation to be implemented independently of delimitation.

There are indications that the current session, initially scheduled to end on April 2, could be extended. Additionally, discussions are underway for a dedicated two-day session in the coming weeks to debate and pass the necessary constitutional changes.

If the proposed amendments are approved, the total strength of the Lok Sabha could increase significantly—from 543 seats to 816. Out of the additional seats, 273 would be reserved for women, ensuring the intended one-third representation.

Sources suggest that senior leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, have been involved in discussions regarding the plan. Officials note that more time is needed to finalise procedural and structural aspects before introducing the amendments in Parliament.

The move signals the government’s intent to prioritise women’s political representation and implement the long-pending quota without further delay.