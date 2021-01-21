Government proposes to suspend new farm laws for one and a half years

The government has proposed to suspend the three contentious farm laws for one and a half months and set up a joint committee to discuss the three legislations to end the stalemate. The proposal was made at the tenth round of talks between the Central Government and 41 farmers' Unions that was held at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Wednesday.

But farmer leaders did not immediately accept the proposal and said they will revert after their internal consultations. The next round of talks between the Central Government and farmers' Unions will be held on January 22, 2021.

The meeting was attended by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Prakash and representatives of farmers' unions.

Addressing media in New Delhi after the meeting, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that during the discussion, the Government has proposed to the farmer Unions that the implementation of Farm laws should be kept on hold for a period of one to one and half years. He said, during this time representatives of farmer Unions and the Government can discuss all issues related to the farmers' agitation so that an appropriate solution can be arrived at. Mr Tomar said, during the talks the representatives of the farmer unions said that they will discuss the Government's proposal in detail and will come for dialogue tomorrow.

The Agriculture Minister once again reiterated that the farm laws are going to bring about a revolutionary change in the life of farmers and the agriculture sector. He said, the Government is committed to protecting the welfare of farmers and no one can take the farmers' land away from them. Mr Tomar also appealed that clause wise discussion of the farm laws can take place for the talks to be meaningful and farmer Unions can also give alternatives other than the repeal of the laws. He said, the Government is committed to continuing the dialogue process with an open mind and a pure intention.

Mr Tomar said that talks are progressing in the right direction and there is a possibility of finding a solution on the issues concerning farmers during the next round of meeting.