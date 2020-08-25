Government to revamp weekly markets on lines of Hong Kong: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that a system will be developed for revamping weekly markets on the lines of Hong Kong, with the aim to convert them into popular tourist destinations.

Noting that there is a need to reopen the shops and businesses that remained shut for a long period of time due to the Coronavirus-triggered crisis, Kejriwal said: "Currently, we are having a fragile situation... and there is no source of revenue or tax for the Delhi government."

He, however, assured that his government has planned a management system that would ensure the subsidies being provided to the people do not stop.

"We could have stopped the subsidies including the free bus rides for women, and on water and electricity but decided to keep them going because this is the need of the hour," Kejriwal said, while expressing his views in a meeting with the weekly market associations.

The meeting was organised to discuss measures to revive the sector in the national capital following the Delhi Disaster Management Authority's recent decision to allow opening of weekly markets on a trial basis.

In this direction, Kejriwal sought the help of the people, including the market associations, to strengthen the economy of Delhi.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, however, requested the associations to maintain social distancing in the markets, sounding a warning that if they fail to do so the government officials may initiate action and that could have an effect on the flow of customers.

"This is important so that the opening of markets on a trial basis is soon converted into a permanent plan by the Lt. Governor, and I will be able to advocate for the permanent opening of all weekly markets," Kejriwal said.

He said the government will create a proper management system so that more people are attracted to the weekly markets in the coming days.

"The area of Chandni Chowk has been revamped. More and more tourists will start visiting the area. We will develop a system for setting up weekly markets so that tourists from countries like the US also visit the weekly markets," the AAP leader said.

"We will also develop a proper system just like it is done in countries like Hong Kong," he added.

Talking on the health scenario, he said: "We have controlled dengue in the national capital last year, and also controlled the coronavirus pandemic this year."

Kejriwal said the Delhi model of fighting coronavirus is discussed across the entire world.