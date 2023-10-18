New Delhi: Environment Minister Gopal Rai conducted a review meeting on industrial pollution at the Delhi Secretariat on Wednesday. The conference was attended by representatives from the DPCC, the Environment Department, and the DSIIDC. Following the discussion, the Environment Minister stated that the Kejriwal government will launch a campaign against industrial pollution in Delhi beginning October 20. This promotion will run for the next month, until November 20th. Under this initiative, 66 DPCC and DSIIDC teams have been formed to conduct ongoing inspections of Delhi's industrial establishments. PNG has been turned into 1753 registered industrial units in Delhi.

CM Arvind Kejriwal has launched a winter action plan to address pollution in Delhi, focusing on industrial pollution and waste management. The plan includes deploying patrolling teams to monitor waste dumping throughout the city. A total of 66 teams from the Department of Environment and Climate Change (DPCC) and the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment (DSIIDC) have been deployed to inspect industrial units, implement immediate measures to curb waste and pollution, and submit periodic reports to the Environment Department. The DPCC team is also instructed to take strict action against any violations of environmental regulations by industrial units.

The Environment Minister announced that 1753 registered industrial units in Delhi have been converted into PNG, and any violations will face severe consequences. The DPCC was instructed to ensure regular waste lifting and disposal and to operate on approved fuel only.