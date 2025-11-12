Govinda Rushed to Mumbai Hospital Following Collapse at Home, entering Medical Care

The 61-year-old actor is stable and Govinda hospitalized. “He fainted in the evening and he called me. I brought him to CritiCare Hospital. He is under observation and he is taking necessary tests,” added Bindal.

Bindal took to Instagram to post Govinda health update. “My dear and respected @govinda_herono1 is admitted in the hospital with complaint of disorientation and unconsciousness. Hoping his speedy recovery,” he wrote.

Two-time National Award winner Govinda was admitted to a Mumbai hospital in October last year after accidentally firing his licensed revolver, resulting in an injury to his left leg. The Hero No. 1 actor had sustained the wound below his knee and had to go through an hour-long surgery in ICU to safely extract the bullet. "I was about to leave for a show in Kolkata and had just reached my house at around 5 in the morning. I was in a rush to keep the revolver back in the cupboard when I got this injury," Govinda had told media after his discharge from the hospital three days later.

On being asked what went through his mind when he realised that he had shot himself, Govinda said, “Aur uss time par vo giri aur chal padi (it just fell and went off). I was shocked when I looked down and saw blood. I immediately called the doctor and got admitted.”

Govinda was brought to the same hospital two days later after the incident where he was treated for 24 hours and was discharged on 11 October.