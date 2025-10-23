Govt aims to transform youth from employment seekers to job givers, says Punjab CM

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said the government is making efforts to transform the youth from job seekers to job givers.

Interacting with students of Shaheed Subedar Mewa Singh School of Eminence in Morinda town, the Chief Minister said the government has heralded a new era of "education revolution" in Punjab.

He said this revolution is giving desired results by grooming students for futuristic competitions and enabling them to excel in life.

CM Mann said on one hand, unprecedented steps have been taken to provide jobs to the youth and on the other, several endeavours have been made to channelise their unbounded energy in the state.

The Chief Minister said that as runways at the airports facilitate an aeroplane in a smooth take off, in the same manner, the state government is helping the youth to realise their dreams.

He said to help the children of Punjab turn their dreams into reality and reach new heights in life, the state launched an education revolution in 2022.

CM Mann said that looking back at the past, it is truly disheartening to see how flawed policies once deprived poor children of their right to education.

He said 118 Schools of Eminence are being established in the state, with an investment of Rs 231.74 crore. These schools are considered a remarkable beginning toward a bright future for underprivileged children.

The Chief Minister said students in these schools are being provided free uniforms, and, in particular, free bus services have been arranged for girls so that not a single girl is left behind in accessing education.

He envisioned that these schools would serve as "temples of the modern era", illuminating the lives of thousands of students.

CM Mann said it is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that students from private schools are now seeking admission into these Schools of Eminence, reflecting the success of this model.

Likewise, the Chief Minister said that the concept of parent-teacher meetings has also been introduced and has received overwhelming support from parents.

He said Punjab currently has 19,200 government schools, and nearly 25 lakh parents have participated in parent-teacher meetings.



