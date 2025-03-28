Govt allocated Rs 919 lakh in 2023-24 to tackle AMR: Minister

New Delhi : The Union government on Friday announced that it has allocated Rs 919 lakh to increase surveillance and awareness of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) in 2023-24.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav shared the steps taken by the government to tackle the burden of AMR in the country.

He noted an increase in the allocation of funds from Rs 666.89 lakh in 2021-22 to Rs 777.81 lakh in 2022-23, and then to Rs 919 lakh in 2023-24.

Jadhav said that the National Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) surveillance network (NARS-Net) is in place in the country.

"AMR-surveillance of 9 priority pathogens isolated from the identified clinical samples for the defined drug-bug combinations is carried out through NARS-Net, as per the mandate of programme Standard Operating Procedure (SOP)," the MoS said.

He also mentioned about the study undertaken by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in collaboration with AMR surveillance partner on knowledge and awareness.

Further, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, launched a Red Line awareness campaign on Antimicrobials Resistance.

The campaign urges "people not to use medicines marked with a red vertical line, including antibiotics, without a doctor’s prescription", Jadhav said.

Notably, antibiotics are included in Schedule H and H1 of the Drugs Rules, 1945.

"These drugs have specific caution labelling requirements and are sold only under the prescription of a Registered Medical Practitioner," Jadhav said.