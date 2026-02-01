Govt allocates Rs 1,05,530.42 crore for health in Budget 2026

The Union Budget 2026-27 on Sunday enhanced the allocation for the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare to Rs 1,05,530.42 crores, reflecting an increase of 8.96 per cent over the Revised Estimates of FY 2025-26, the Ministry said.

Presenting the Union Budget in Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outlined a comprehensive roadmap for healthcare reforms, reinforcing the government’s commitment to universal health coverage and inclusive growth.

“The enhanced allocation, including strengthened financial support for the Department of Health Research (DHR) amounting to Rs 4,821.21 crore, represents a cumulative increase of over 176 per cent, translating into an additional Rs 63,677.89 crore compared to the health budget of FY 2014-15,” the Ministry said, in an official statement.

“The scheme component under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has been increased by Rs 6,175.96 crore (10.78 per cent), while the non-scheme component has risen by Rs 2,500.96 crore (6.32 per cent) over the Revised Estimates of FY 2025-26,” it added.

The Budget also provided significant scheme-wise enhancements across key flagship programmes.

It raised allocation for the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) to Rs 9,500 crore, in BE 2026-27, registering an increase of Rs 500 crore.

The increase is aimed at expanding beneficiary coverage, improving service quality, and strengthening hospital networks, the Ministry said.

Similarly, the allocation for the National Health Mission (NHM) has been enhanced to Rs 39,390.00 crore, reflecting an increase of Rs 2,289.93 crore. This will further help strengthen primary healthcare delivery, maternal and child health services, and disease control interventions across States and Union Territories.

With an allocation of Rs 4,770 crore in BE 2026-27, to the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), healthcare infrastructure development has also received a major thrust.

The Budget also prioritised the upgradation and expansion of healthcare infrastructure and medical education.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), including establishment expenses of new AIIMS, the total allocation for FY 2026-27 stands at Rs 11,307 crore.

The enhanced allocation will support the construction of new AIIMS, operationalisation of existing institutions, and the upgradation of government medical colleges, the Ministry said.

Further, the government has allocated Rs 3,477 crore in BE 2026-27 for the National AIDS and STD Control Programme. This includes strengthened support for blood transfusion services, with a provision of Rs 275 crore, marking an increase of Rs 75 crore.

The enhanced allocation is “aimed at improving blood safety, availability, and quality standards nationwide”, the Ministry said.

A phased plan outlay of Rs 980 crore over three years has been allocated for the expansion and strengthening of allied and healthcare professionals’ education.

The Human Resources for Health and Medical Education has been allocated Rs 1,725 crore. This includes the establishment of new medical colleges, the upgradation of undergraduate and postgraduate seats, and the augmentation of nursing education.

The allocation for the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission has been enhanced to Rs 350 crore in BE 2026-27.

“This will enable the expansion of digital health records, interoperability frameworks, telemedicine services, and integrated hospital information systems, thereby ensuring seamless, efficient, and citizen-centric healthcare delivery across the country,” it added.

The Union Budget also provides a significant boost to medical research and innovation under the Department of Health Research.

"The allocation for the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), New Delhi, has been enhanced to Rs 4,000 crore in BE 2026-27, reflecting an increase of Rs 850 crore, registering a 26.98 rise over the Revised Estimates of FY 2025–26 of Rs 3,150.50 crore," the Ministry said.