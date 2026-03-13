Govt approves Rs 1,185 crore for road upgrades in South Gujarat

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government has approved road development works worth Rs 1,185 crore across five districts in South Gujarat as part of a broader effort to strengthen logistics connectivity and support the long-term development of the Surat Economic Region (SER).

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel approved 24 road widening and improvement projects covering about 383 kilometres across Surat, Tapi, Valsad, Navsari and Dang districts.

Officials said the projects are intended to improve connectivity between industrial clusters, ports and logistics hubs in the region and support its integration into global supply chains.

The projects form part of a wider development framework centred on the SER, which the government aims to develop along the lines of major international trading hubs such as Dubai and Guangzhou.

The plan is intended to strengthen Surat’s role in international trade and reduce the distance between manufacturing centres and global markets.

According to officials, the projects include works across five districts, with the largest share allocated to the Surat district.

Surat has been allotted Rs 631 crore, reflecting its central role in the region’s industrial and economic activity.

Valsad district has been sanctioned Rs 264 crore, while the remaining funds will be used for projects in Navsari, Tapi and Dang districts.

The road projects are linked to the economic master plan prepared by NITI Aayog for the SER.

The plan was launched in Surat around 17 months ago and outlines a long-term strategy to develop Surat and the surrounding districts into a major economic hub by 2047.

In a message issued when the plan was prepared in 2024, CM Patel said: “This economic master plan for the Surat Economic Region is not merely a blueprint, but a reflection of our commitment towards visionary, dynamic and inclusive development as a partner in nation building.”

Officials said South Gujarat’s industrial profile was a key factor in the region’s selection as one of four pilot city regions in the country for the preparation of an economic master plan.

Surat is globally known for its textile manufacturing and diamond polishing industries, while the surrounding districts host a range of sectors including chemicals, pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, agro-processing and small-scale manufacturing.

Bharuch district has a strong base in the chemical, pharmaceutical and petrochemical industries.

Navsari is known for agriculture, food processing and small-scale production, while Tapi has agro-processing, paper manufacturing and dairy activities.

Valsad combines chemical industries with trade and tourism, while the largely forested and tribal Dang district relies mainly on agriculture, forest produce and basic services.

Officials said the government’s approach focuses on strengthening infrastructure to support economic diversification and balanced regional growth.

Coastal regions and well-connected inland areas are increasingly emerging as major trading centres globally, prompting the state government to prioritise logistics and transport connectivity.

The region already benefits from several transport links, including expressways, railway networks, seaports, an international airport and the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, which together form a major logistics network connecting manufacturing centres to ports and markets.

The state government has also identified sectors such as sustainable agriculture, real estate, tourism, information technology and logistics as potential areas for future growth in the region.

Officials estimate that South Gujarat currently has a per capita GDP of about 4,600 US dollars.

Under the long-term development strategy, the government has set a target to raise the figure to more than 45,000 USD by 2047 through sustained investment in infrastructure and industrial expansion.



