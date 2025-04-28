Govt debunks fake documents on Indian Army readiness circulated by pro-Pakistan social media handles

In a deliberate attempt to spread misinformation and compromise national security, several pro-Pakistan social media accounts have been caught circulating fabricated documents falsely claiming to reveal the Indian Army's preparedness and internal assessments. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has firmly labelled these documents as completely fabricated and part of a deliberate disinformation campaign.

Under the hashtag #PIBFactCheck, the Indian government has clarified that the circulated files, claiming to reveal confidential information regarding the Indian Army’s combat readiness, are entirely false. “These documents are FAKE,” PIB stated, urging citizens and media outlets to avoid sharing unverified information and to rely only on official government sources for credible updates.

The misinformation was widely circulated by several pro-Pakistan handles on platform X, coinciding with reports that India is preparing to take a tough stance against terrorists following the Pahalgam carnage.

The fake narrative suggested that the Indian Army’s Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) headquarters had expressed doubts about the Army’s ability to undertake operations beyond tactical skirmishes. It falsely claimed that the morale of Indian soldiers was low, desertions were increasing, and that foreign actors, including Israelis, were playing an “active role” in operations -- all of which have been categorically dismissed as baseless lies.

Sources in the Ministry of Defence have expressed concern over the use of such propaganda tactics to sow distrust and panic. “This is clearly part of a conspiracy to discredit the Indian Armed Forces and create confusion among the public,” said a senior official.

Cyber intelligence agencies are now closely monitoring such handles and content, with steps being taken to identify and counter hostile information warfare originating from across the border.

Officials have firmly said that the Indian Army is fully prepared and maintains high morale, and that any suggestions to the contrary are malicious attempts to destabilise trust in national defence institutions.

Citizens are advised to remain vigilant against such psychological operations and rely only on official communications from the government of India and the Indian Armed Forces.