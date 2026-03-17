Govt failing to address LPG crisis despite Assembly Speaker’s directives: Maha Oppn

Mumbai: Opposition parties NCP(SP) and the Congress on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Maharashtra and central governments, accusing them of total failure in managing the escalating LPG shortage.

NCP(SP) Legislative Party leader Jayant Patil noted that despite directives from the Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar the government remains unwilling to provide a detailed briefing on the current status of gas supplies.

Speaking to reporters, Patil emphasised that the government must take the public and all political parties into confidence regarding its strategy to resolve the crisis. Patil stated that the 'Double Engine' government has proven ineffective in handling the supply chain disruptions, leaving millions of citizens across Maharashtra facing acute shortages and long queues. While the government has publicised the arrival of two emergency LPG gas tankers, he dismissed this as inadequate.

"They fail to realise that we require multiple such vessels every single day to meet the state's demand," he remarked.

Patil raised serious questions about India’s current diplomatic standing. He pointed out that despite historically strong ties with Iran, the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has crippled imports. "Is this the result of a flawed foreign policy? The public needs to consider why a friendly nation is now obstructing our maritime trade routes," he added.

Congress MLA, Nana Patole, sought a structured discussion in the Legislative Assembly to understand the government's road map for restoring normalcy.

Patil criticised Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for a lack of direct intervention, alleging that instead of providing solutions, the administration is busy shifting blame onto the Opposition. He underscored that the current situation is "unacceptable" and that the government’s silence, even after the Speaker's intervention, signals a lack of preparedness.

Earlier, Maharashtra Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, Chhagan Bhujbal, told the Legislative Council that the state government has taken a slew of measures to maintain a smooth supply of fuel and prevent black marketing.

“The state government has given instructions through a letter on March 8 to District Collectors and regional offices to establish vigilance squads at the district level to take action against black marketing. The High Court, Nagpur Bench, was informed via a letter on March 11, 2026, that the State Government is considering the distribution of kerosene as an alternative fuel to LPG,” he added.