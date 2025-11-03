Govt focussed on Ease of Doing Research to boost science, innovation ecosystem in India: PM Modi

New Delhi: The government is focussed on facilitating 'Ease of Doing Research' to boost the science and innovation ecosystem in India, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, while launching the Rs 1 lakh crore RDI Fund to spur private-sector investments in the country.

The Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI) scheme was formally launched by the Prime Minister at the Emerging Science & Technology Innovation Conclave (ESTIC 2025), being held in the national capital.

The scheme, earlier approved by the Union Cabinet in July, aims to drive research and development (R&D) in the private sector.

The RDI scheme is a specific and large-scale fund within the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), launched in 2023.

“We are focusing on Ease of Doing Research so that a modern ecosystem of innovation can flourish in India. To achieve this vision, our government has introduced significant reforms in financial regulations and procurement policies,” PM Modi said.

“We have launched the Research, Development, and Innovation initiative, backed by a dedicated allocation of Rs 1 lakh crore. This significant investment is aimed at benefiting the public and unlocking new avenues of opportunity. Our goal is to foster a culture of research and development within the private sector as well.

"For the first time, capital is being allocated specifically for high-risk, high-impact projects, ensuring support for groundbreaking endeavours," the PM added.

The Prime Minister noted how the government streamlined several incentives and supply chain frameworks to accelerate the transition of prototypes from the lab to the market, which has resulted in the growth of R&D expenditure, patents, and startups.

“Over the past decade, our R&D expenditure has doubled, demonstrating our commitment to innovation. Additionally, the number of registered patents has grown an impressive 17-fold. In the startup landscape, India has emerged as the third-largest ecosystem globally,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi also highlighted the ANRF, which aimed at driving research and innovation across universities, creating new opportunities for growth and advancement.

“You all have been familiar with the vision of Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan for a long time. While doing research and focus, we have also added Jai Vigyan and Jai Anusandhan to it. We have established the National Research Foundation for research, so that research and innovation can be scaled up in our universities,” he said

A prime example of the government’s efforts to boost STEM education in India is seen by the sheer number of women participants, the PM said.

“A decade ago, the number of patents filed by women in India was less than 100 annually. Today, that number has surged to over 5,000 each year. Additionally, women make up 43 per cent of those pursuing STEM education in India -- well above the global average,” he said.

Further, the Prime Minister stated that “when science meets scale, innovation becomes inclusive, and when technology drives transformation, the foundation for great achievements is laid”.

“Over the past 10–11 years, India has exemplified this vision in action. India is no longer just a consumer of technology. It has become a pioneer of transformation through technology,” PM Modi said, while hailing the country’s achievements in various fields, including the space sector.

He mentioned the success achieved by the Chandrayaan mission, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, and the latest launch of the heaviest communication satellite by the ISRO.

"Today, over 6,000 of our deeptech startups are working in areas like clean energy and advanced materials. India's semiconductor sector has also taken off," PM Modi said.

The ‘ESTIC 2025’ conclave, to be held from November 3-5, will bring together over 3,000 participants from academia, research institutions, industry, and government, along with Nobel Laureates, eminent scientists, innovators, and policymakers.

The event will focus on 11 key thematic areas, including advanced materials and manufacturing, artificial intelligence, bio-manufacturing, blue economy, digital communications, electronics and semiconductor manufacturing, emerging agriculture technologies, energy, environment and climate, health and medical technologies, quantum science and technology, and space technologies.