Govt gets 60 proposals from MLAs for construction of footover bridges

The Delhi government on Wednesday said it has received 60 proposals from Delhi MLAs to construct footover bridges (FOBs) across the national capital to provide safety for pedestrians and reduce traffic congestion. Last year, the Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, wrote to all MLAs seeking suggestions on resolving traffic congestion problems in their respective areas.

In a written response to MLA Veer Singh Dhingan from Seemapuri in the recently held Delhi Assembly’s winter session, the government informed that 60 suggestions have been received from the MLAs regarding construction of FOBs, all of which have been forwarded to different chief engineers for further study.

According to the proposals, some of the locations where FOBs are required are Azadpur Mandi Gate Number 5, near Crown Plaza on Gazipur Road, Andheria Mod, Chhatarpur Metro Station near Harcharan Bagh, TB Hospital Crossing, in front of Qutub Minar Gate, in front of JNU Gate, near Maujpur Chowk, at GTB Enclave in Nand Nagri, Rohini Sector-24 and near Nand Nagri depot.

“As per the process, the PWD will carry out joint inspections with traffic police officials of the locations shared by the MLAs, and then the matter will be considered by the subway committee of the PWD for further approval, after which tenders will be floated,” a PWD official said.

Verma, who heads a high-level traffic congestion committee, which has officials from traffic police and the PWD, among others, had asked the local representatives to also identify areas where flyovers can be constructed.

In an effort to streamline traffic and create a congestion-free road network, the PWD minister Verma, in April this year, formulated the committee, which also includes traffic experts, with a mandate to take concrete steps towards creating a long-term and sustainable solution for smooth road management in Delhi, officials added.