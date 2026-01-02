Govt must be questioned on Bangladeshi players' participation in IPL bidding: Cong on criticism of SRK after KKR buys cricketer

New Delhi: As renowned ‘Kathavachak’ Devkinandan Thakur on Friday criticised Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan after his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), bought a Bangladeshi cricketer, the Congress on Friday said that the government must be questioned on the issue of allowing Bangladeshi players to participate and also pointed out that soon after the Pahalgam terror attack an India–Pakistan cricket match was played.

Party leaders further alleged that Shah Rukh Khan’s name and identity were being deliberately targeted, which is why Devkinandan Thakur, Ram Bhadracharya, and several BJP leaders were making such statements.

The controversy follows Thakur’s claim that KKR’s decision has hurt the sentiments of Hindus across the country, especially in light of alleged atrocities against minorities, including Hindus in Bangladesh.

Speaking to IANS, Congress National Spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said, “I do not know who this person is or what kind of individual he is, but the government must be questioned. Hindus in Bangladesh are allegedly being brutally targeted continuously. Something happened just yesterday, and similar incidents have occurred earlier as well. In one instance, a person had to jump into a pond to save his life. What is the government doing about this? Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not speaking on the issue. The government is neither using diplomatic channels nor taking concrete steps.”

She further questioned the authorities, saying, “The question should be directed at Jay Shah as to why the Bangladeshi player was allowed to participate. The question should also be asked of Amit Shah. Why was this permitted? No one is discussing these issues.”

Congress leader Rakesh Sinha alleged selective outrage and said, “His name is Shah Rukh Khan. That is why Devkinandan Thakur, Ram Bhadracharya, and several BJP leaders are making such statements. When the incident happened in Pahalgam, where 26 women lost their husbands, they were also Hindus. Immediately after that incident, and right after the ceasefire, an India–Pakistan cricket match was played.”

Questioning the silence of religious leaders, he added, “Where were these kathavachaks then? Where were Devkinandan Thakur and other so-called spiritual leaders? Why did they not oppose playing cricket with Pakistan? If they had objections, why did the BCCI permit this in the IPL? Why are they not questioning the Home Minister on this issue?”

He further alleged, “They are reacting now only because it is Shah Rukh Khan’s team. That is why all this noise is being created. These are planted saints of the ruling party. That is why such statements are being made with the backing of the government. There was no statement or objection during the India–Pakistan cricket match. They are instructed that if names like Javed or Shah Rukh Khan are involved, then make an issue out of it. If Shah Rukh Khan is being called a traitor, then those who made India–Pakistan matches possible should also be questioned.”

Congress leader Harish Rawat dismissed the controversy, saying, “This is like bringing together two incompatible things — one mute and one deaf. What can be said about it? This is not even a matter worthy of comment.”

NCP (SP) Rajya Sabha MP Fauzia Khan also criticised the selective targeting.

She said, “Why did you play a match with Pakistan after Operation Sindoor? If playing a match with Pakistan is acceptable, then why does it become wrong if Shah Rukh Khan signs a Bangladeshi player? This Hindu-Muslim politics must stop. It is extremely backward, primitive, and uncivilised to discuss such matters in the name of religion.”

She further said, “Now that you are in power, you should stop these things. Why are you spreading hatred across the world?”

CPI(M) leader Hannan Mollah condemned the mixing of religion, politics, and sports.

“I always condemn any leader who mixes religion and politics with sports, games, and culture. Sports and culture should be kept completely separate from such influences. Religion and politics are often used for dubious and unhealthy purposes,” he said.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Ashutosh Verma also criticised the remarks.

“Devkinandan Thakur or any baba should first pay attention to their own followers. Do they even know what is happening in the country? When Operation Sindoor was going on, the Indian government later played matches with Pakistan. At that time, Devkinandan Thakur was probably busy with his devotees,” he said.

Verma added, “The influence of such babas lasts only as long as they stay away from politics. Our humble request is that they focus on public welfare, talk about people’s issues, and stay away from the country’s politics and international affairs.”

Responding to the criticism, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo said, “Sports should not be linked with politics. However, when it comes to national interest, emotions naturally rise. Hindus in Bangladesh have been facing continuous atrocities. The central government has summoned the Bangladesh High Commissioner twice and strongly demanded that these atrocities be stopped. Arrests were made and an SIT was formed. These statements reflect personal views based on concerns over atrocities against Hindus.”

BJP MP Yogendra Chandolia said, “Devkinandan Thakur may be speaking from a religious perspective, but when Hindus are being targeted, emotions are natural. If Shah Rukh Khan wants to stay in Mumbai or in the country, there are many Indian players he could have chosen. Deliberately signing a Bangladeshi player appears to provoke controversy. This is wrong, and the contract should be terminated.”