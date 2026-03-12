Govt must clarify terms of farm loan waiver scheme: Vijay Wadettiwar

Mumbai: Congress Legislative Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Mahayuti government in the Legislative Assembly, demanding immediate clarity on the terms and conditions of the recently announced farm loan waiver scheme of up to Rs 2 lakh.

Speaking during the discussion on budgetary demands, Wadettiwar termed the government’s announcement “deceptive” and accused the administration of betraying farmers by imposing a September 30, 2025 deadline.

Wadettiwar raised several questions regarding the implementation of the scheme, including ambiguity over eligibility thresholds, alleged broken promises and the issue of rising farm debt.

He questioned the status of farmers whose debt exceeds Rs 2 lakh.

“If a farmer owes Rs 5 lakh, will the government directly credit Rs 2 lakh, or will they force the farmer to pay the remaining Rs 3 lakh first?” he asked.

He reminded the House that the government had promised a “Clean 7/12” (complete debt freedom) during the elections, yet the present conditions suggested otherwise.

He further said that due to anticipation of a waiver, many farmers had stopped repayments, which led to increased debt because of accumulated interest.

He highlighted the plight of Vidarbha’s paddy growers, demanding a bonus of Rs 20,000 per hectare.

He noted that the paddy procurement quota had been exhausted, leaving farmers stranded without buyers.

He also criticised the “double-engine government” for allegedly failing to secure adequate assistance from the Centre.

“While the state sent a proposal for Rs 29,781 crore to the Centre following heavy rains, and central teams visited twice, the funds are yet to arrive. Why is Maharashtra being given step-motherly treatment compared to Gujarat?” he asked.

Wadettiwar further alleged that the administration was focused on “favoured contractors” rather than struggling farmers.

He pointed out what he described as the irony of the government spending Rs 500 crore on an “AI Agriculture Festival” at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) while three farmers allegedly die by suicide every day in the state.

He also alleged corruption in the Tapi Valley Lift Irrigation Scheme, claiming that funds were being siphoned off through falsified benefit areas.

Wadettiwar raised concerns over alleged irregularities in police recruitment in Beed, the posting of controversial officers under CBI scrutiny in Ahilyanagar, and the recent seizure of Rs 91 lakh in counterfeit notes in Chandrapur.

“The loan waiver announcement is nothing but a betrayal. This government is busy protecting the interests of their ‘beloved contractors’ while the common farmer suffers,” Wadettiwar said, demanding a transparent policy and immediate relief measures.



