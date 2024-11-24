Govt open to discuss all issues, says Kiren Rijiju on eve of Winter Session of Parliament

New Delhi: On the eve of the Winter Session of Parliament, the government on Sunday appealed to all the parties to ensure smooth conduct of business in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, even as representatives of 30 parties highlighted several issues for inclusion in the agenda.

Amid expectations of a stormy session, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju described as “fruitful” the all-party meeting with 42 leaders and floor managers from all parties that was chaired by veteran BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The Winter Session is scheduled to be held from November 25 to December 20.

"The government is open to discussing all issues, but our only request is to ensure a smooth conduct of proceedings. Raising issues peacefully would ensure that members looking forward to taking part in proceedings are not denied an opportunity to do so," Kiren Rijiju said.

"We have taken note of the suggestions regarding issues for discussion made by floor managers of parties and would share them with the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman," the Union Minister said.

Seeking cooperation from all parties, Kiren Rijiju said the business advisory committees of the two Houses would finalise the agenda with the consent of the presiding officers.

The legislative agenda of the session will include the celebration of 75 years of the Constitution on November 26, said Kiren Rijiju, adding that key documents related to the making of the statute would also be released in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu.

"A year-long celebration is planned across the country as part of the 75 years of the Constitution," he said, hinting that at least 17 bills are likely to come up for discussion during the session.

According to the Rajya Sabha secretariat, 19 sittings of the House are scheduled during the session.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, pending in Lok Sabha, has also been listed for consideration and passage after a report of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) is submitted in the Lower House.

In all, eight bills are pending in Lok Sabha and two in Rajya Sabha.

The developments during the Winter Session, beginning within two days of the declaration of Assembly election results in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, are also likely to reflect the contrasting moods in the ruling NDA and the INDIA bloc after the former won in the western state and the latter retained power in the tribal-majority eastern state.