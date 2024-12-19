Govt plans education in Santali language: CM

Keonjhar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday said that the State government is planning to impart education in Santali language from primary school to university level. Majhi said this while inaugurating the seventh annual conference of Odisha unit of the All-India Santali Writ-ers’ Association here.

“If everyone can receive education in Santali language by 2025, then it will be a real tribute to Pandit Raghunath Murmu, the creator of Ol Chiki script in 1925,” the Chief Minister said. Majhi said the Santali language found a place in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution due to the efforts of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. “I am indebted to the contribu-tion of Vajpayee,” he said.

The Chief Minister also called upon the Santali writers to make a dedicated and concerted effort to promote the language, tradition and culture of the community. They should try to translate the books and other literary crea-tions in Santali to other languages, Majhi said. He expressed hope that the tribal society would contribute significantly to “Developed Odisha 2036” and play a vital role in shaping a developed Odisha and India.

The Chief Minister released a literary magazine and a souvenir published by the association. Suresh Kumar Hembram was honoured with Shyam Sundar Hembram Award 2024 for his notable contribution to Santali literature through his book “Sonali Gharanj.”

Durga Soren received the Yuva Puraskar for her short story “Uni Kulid Akay?” Arsu Hansdah was awarded the Yadumani Beshra Samman for her poetry book “RC.” Eminent writer and social worker Laxman Marndi was recognised for his lifelong contributions to Santali literature.

Saroj Kumar Soren presided over the conference which was attended by sev-eral MLAs and eminent personalities of the community.