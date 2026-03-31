Govt releases Rs 20 cr for cow welfare

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday released over Rs 20 crore for cow welfare and said her government will develop 10 “modern” gaushalas. At an event at her official residence, Jan Seva Sadan, Gupta handed over lease extension certificates to gaushala (cow shelter) managers. Funds were provided for setting up modern biogas infrastructure at these facilities, according to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office.

The Delhi government released Rs 20.26 crore - Rs 7.64 crore towards pending liabilities for the period from June 2024 to March 2025, and Rs 12.62 crore towards fodder expenses from April 2025 to January 2026.The initiative also aims to promote clean energy (biogas) generation through the use of cow dung, the statement said. Gupta said that in the first phase, focus will be on developing 10 modern gaushalas where protection and welfare of stray cows will be ensured. According to the statement, the government will equip 40 gaushalas with all necessary facilities, such as clean energy generation and sanitation.

The chief minister distributed orders related to fodder payments, clearance of pending dues, and renewal of licences and lease agreements to representatives of four gaushalas operating under the Delhi government’s Animal Husbandry unit. These gaushalas in Sultanpur Dabas, Rewla Khanpur, Harewali, and Surhera are responsible for the care, feeding and medical treatment of stray cattle brought in by local bodies. The chief minister stressed that the management of gaushalas cannot rely on government funding alone and requires sustained cooperation from society.

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