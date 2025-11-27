Govt returns Rs 1,887 crore unclaimed financial assets to citizens in 2 months

New Delhi: The Secretary of the Department of Financial Services, M. Nagaraju, said on Thursday that the government has succeeded in returning more than Rs 1,887 crore in unclaimed financial assets such as insurance policy claims and bank deposits to their rightful owners under the recently launched 'Your Money, Your Right' campaign.

Addressing a mega camp here along with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary,

Highlighting the progress of the campaign in Delhi, Nagaraju said that as of August 31, this year, the pending balance under the Deposited Education and Awareness fund related to Delhi is Rs 3,210.84 crore.

This indicates that a very large amount is still inaccessible to the citizens of the National Capital. This further underscores the need for stronger engagement in Delhi so that families can receive the amount rightfully due to them.

Unclaimed financial assets such as insurance policy claims, bank deposits, dividends, shares, and income from mutual funds often remain unclaimed due to a lack of awareness or outdated account details. The mega camp guided citizens on the process of reclaiming their unclaimed assets.

He said, "From the very beginning, we wanted every citizen to easily understand this process. The campaign video released at the time of launch is now reaching people across the country in various local languages. Along with this, detailed booklets containing frequently asked questions and standard operating procedures for all unclaimed financial assets have been prepared in several regional languages and are being widely shared. These materials are helping families understand the steps involved and giving them the confidence to navigate the claim process."

Nagaraju informed that the nationwide response has been encouraging. Strong participation has been seen in the states across the four phases of the campaign.

Mega district-level camps have been organised in 272 districts, and the next phase is already underway, with 102 additional camps being held tomorrow. With this pace and coordination, all districts of the country will be covered under the campaign.

Senior state government officials, MPs, MLAs, and local representatives are actively participating in these camps and motivating citizens to come forward.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the Government has now taken the responsibility to restore citizens' unclaimed assets digitally and through the digital facility under 'Your Money, Your Right', which demonstrates that the Government's policy and intent are focused on the delivery of service. The Delhi Government will also support this campaign and empower the Finance Ministry to ensure that camps are held under this campaign.

Rekha Gupta appealed to the people of Delhi to check information about their bank accounts, fixed deposits, policies, shares, or mutual fund investments and visit these camps to claim their funds.

In his address, Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said, “The Your Money, Your Right' campaign is steadily progressing and is being ensured to reach every district of the state within three months from October to December so that no citizen is deprived of their old accumulated capital.”