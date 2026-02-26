  1. Home
Govt to add 40 Atal canteens near hospitals

  • Created On:  26 Feb 2026 1:23 PM IST
In a shift aimed at better serving patients and attendants, the Delhi government is planning to set up around 40 additional Atal Canteens near government hospitals across the city, with extended operating hours from 10 am to 10 pm, according to an official.

"Unlike the existing model, where Atal Canteens function in two fixed meal slots -- lunch from 11.30 am to 2 pm and dinner from 6.30 pm to 9 pm, the proposed hospital-linked canteens will remain open for 12 hours," the official said. He said that the move is intended to cater to the round-the-clock needs of patients' families and others who spend long hours at medical facilities.

The Delhi government, on February 19, inaugurated 25 Atal Canteens across the national capital as part of a scheme to serve affordable and nutritious meals to urban poor, labourers and other underprivileged residents. At present, Delhi has 71 Atal Canteens, and the government aims to expand the network to 100 outlets by the end of March. While most earlier canteens were located near JJ clusters, the upcoming ones are proposed near hospitals, where daily footfall remains high.

