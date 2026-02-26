Govt to expand capacity of indigenous def industry: Rajnath

New Delhi: India has traversed a long distance from being a major importer of defence equipment to a manufacturer and exporter of platforms in all domains, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday.

In a meeting with trainee officers of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS)-2025 Batch at South Block here, the minister voiced the government’s determination for expanding the capacity of indigenous defence industry for both local production and exports under ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, and the crucial role played by Indian diplomats in realising the vision.