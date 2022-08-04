Govt to move 'The Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022' in Rajya Sabha

The government will move 'The Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022' in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday for consideration and passing.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju will move the Bill to amend the 'Family Courts Act, 1984', as passed by the Lok Sabha.

Union minister Narayan Rane to move the motion to elect, in the manner as directed by the Chairman, a member from the House to be a member of the National Khadi and Village Industries Board.

Rijiju to move the motion to elect three Members of the House to the Joint Committee on Offices of Profit in the vacancies caused by the retirements of V. Vijayasai Reddy, Dr. Sasmit Patra and Mahesh Poddar from the membership of Rajya Sabha to fill the vacancies.

Narhari Amin and Manoj Kumar Jha to lay report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways on Action Taken by the Government on the observations/recommendations contained in its eighth report on 'Passenger Reservation System of Indian Railways'.

Ramilaben Becharbhai Bara and Sonal Mansingh to lay report of the Committee on Empowerment of Women (2021-22) on Action Taken by the Government on the recommendations/observations contained in its 50th report (17th Lok Sabha) on 'Empowerment of Women through Education with Special Reference to aBeti Bachao - Beti Padhao' Scheme'.

Union minister Jitendra Singh to make statement regarding the status of implementation of recommendations contained in the 112th report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice on Demands for Grants (2022-23) pertaining to the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to make a statement regarding the status of implementation of recommendations contained in the 294th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture on 'Development and Conservation of Museums and Archaeological Sites - Challenges and Opportunities' pertaining to the Ministry of Culture.